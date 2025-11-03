IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 3: Who is set up to fail?

This coming weekend IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 3 is set to arrive on HBO, and we have another tease on what is ahead.

So what is at the crux of the next chapter of the story? Well, let’s just frame it in the following sense: An absolutely bonkers plan to utilize Pennywise. Shaw and the military in Derry have somehow come up with a bonkers idea that they can weaponize the mysterious entity amid escalating tensions globally, and it seems as though they have two people who fit the bill of “ace in the hole.” You have Dick Hallorann, whose “Shine” ability may allow him to see slightly into the past or the future. Then, you have Leroy, who seems to be immune to fear in a way that very few others are.

Here is where we do come up against the gigantically bad parts of this plan: The simple notion that a creation like Pennywise, which is ever-changing and evolving, can ever fully be controlled. Why would someone think that this is possible? This storyline really represents people in power trying to play God, a never-ending cycle that has unfolded over the course of time.

So, as we do look forward, it seems as though either Leroy or Hallorann could be an unfortunate casualty of Shaw’s plan. However, couldn’t you claim that Shaw himself is also set up to be murdered at some point? We are talking here about someone who could easily throw himself into danger just on the basis of ego alone. The last thing that this man will ever want to do is admit defeat, and that could lead to Pennywise trying to find a way to expose his greatest fears.

