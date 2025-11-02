IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 3 spoilers: New details

IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 3 is going to be coming onto HBO this week — so with that, what can we say about it?

First and foremost, it is worth noting what General Shaw currently has planned. This is someone who is absolutely out to utilize Pennywise as some sort of weapon, even though it is abundantly clear that nobody actually understands it. He seems to think that Dick Hallorann and his unique ability (the Shine) is going to be enough to make it all worthwhile. As for whether or not that is really the case, that remains to be seen.

If you look below, you can see the full IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

General Shaw pushes ahead with his mission, ordering Leroy and Pauly to escort Dick Hallorann on an aerial search for a new dig site; Rose attends a tribal meeting; Ronnie, Lilly, Will, and Rich attempt to get visual proof by conjuring an Orixá.

Our hope in general moving forward is simply that we are going to have a chance in here to see a few different surprises still, and we wonder if a lot of them are still going to be tied to Ronnie and Lilly. These are two young women who despite their age have all gone through some extremely terrible stuff. How are they ever going to recover from all of that? This is something that is going to require at least some sort of wait-and-see approach.

Following the excellent first two episodes of Welcome to Derry, though, we are at least confident that the show can keep its momentum — and deliver awesome scares along the way.

