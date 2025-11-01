IT: Welcome to Derry earns praise from Stephen King

While we wait for IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 to air on HBO next weekend, why not share some praise from the master of horror himself?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say the following: If you were wondering at all if the prequel series had the stamp of approval from Stephen King, it does and then some. Not only does he like the story being present but at the same time, also specific scares that he feels are pretty great.

In a new piece in the New York Post right now, King references in particular a notable Lilly sequence from episode 2: “I like ‘Welcome to Derry’ a lot … There are plenty of horrors and lots of surreal visuals. There’s a supermarket scare that sticks in my mind, complete with pickle jars.”

What makes some of the scares more important here is simply that they work in great service to the characters. Lilly is already feeling a specific measure of panic that nobody will believe her, leading to her being institutionalized. Meanwhile, Ronnie’s “nightmare” in episode 2 is tied to her not having her mother and feeling responsible for her death. These two characters feel like a specific driver of the story and at this point, we are really eager to see where a lot of this goes … though also worried. Just remember for a moment that the writers were quick to do away with Teddy and Phil earlier this season — why wouldn’t they go ahead and administer some chaos to some other people as well? The whole idea seems to be finding unique ways to keep everyone watching on their toes to a certain measure.

