IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Finding proof?

As we look towards IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 3 on HBO one week from Sunday, we are left to wonder so much.

Take, for starters, what exactly is Shaw and/or the military going to do with Pennywise? Through the events of episode 2, we started to understand that they genuinely believe that they can use IT as some sort of weapon, even though they still do not understand that much about either what it is or how it works. This feels like they are opening Pandora’s Box and by virtue of that, exposing themselves to all sorts of problem needlessly. Yet, it all does suit the time period when you think about the Cold War and escalating tensions between America and some other parts of the world. Also, typical horror-genre greed where someone thinks they understand what they do not.

One of the things that does make this show so exceptional right now is that you have all of this high-level stuff going on within the military while, at the same time, there does remain a huge focus on the young characters themselves. Remember here that you’ve got Lilly and Ronnie simply trying to prove some of the terrible things that are happening to them, but finding a way to actually do this is so much easier said than done.

For now, we just fear for the two, especially given the fact that they were subject to some of the most horrifying stuff imaginable in episode 2 — especially that terrifying sequence with Ronnie blaming herself for the death of her mother. It may actually be one of the most terrifying visions we’ve seen on TV.

