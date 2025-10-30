IT: Welcome to Derry spoilers: EP on killing big characters

It has been a few days now since the IT: Welcome to Derry premiere on HBO and at the same exact time, we are still reeling. Who would’ve thought that the show would take out as many characters as they ultimately did?

At this point, we do have to assume that Susie, Phil, and Teddy are all gone after what transpired in the movie theater. This is a huge swing, one that of course makes us wonder what the long-term future of the show will look like. Think characters like Lilly or Ronnie — are either one of them going to be safe? That is something else that you have to wonder about.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Jason Fuchs had the following to say about how they even tried to shock the network with what they were presenting:

“So the network didn’t know that was going to happen in the context of the pitch … We had a wall with headshots of child actors who would’ve played the kids in [episode] 101. Andy theatrically stood up as I was pitching. I got to the part where all of them, other than Lilly and Ronnie, being eaten. Andy pulled the paper down, and there was a whole other group of kids [headshots] under there. I’ll never forget seeing their faces and feeling like, ‘If we can replicate their reaction in the room with audiences at home, we’ll have a really interesting, exciting, satisfying way to end episode 1.’”

Now, the larger question we have to collectively wonder or not there are some other surprises baked in to the show. We know that it can be hard when you are a prequel, but we do think there could magically be some wiggle room.

