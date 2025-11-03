House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: Nov. 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear anything more about House of the Dragon season 3 between now and the end of the year? There is an obvious reason to want more of the HBO drama, and it begins with the rather premature way in which season 2 conclude. Right before we got to the Battle of the Gullet, everything shut down and all indications are that at one point, that was in the cards for that chapter of the story. Now, it will lead off what is coming up next.

So when are we actually going to see the show back? A lot of early indications are that we are looking towards a 2026 launch, but that is still a pretty wide window. Let us do our best here to try and break that down a little bit further.

First and foremost, remember that HBO already has A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set for the start of the year, meaning that they do not need to rush along the other show that they have within the larger Game of Thrones universe. Some patience will be required and it is best to know about that far in advance. Meanwhile, Euphoria is going to be coming back in the spring after an incredibly long wait.

Because we are waiting until late spring / early summer to see Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and the rest of the cast back on the air, our general feeling here is that some more specifics are going to be coming as we move into late winter / early spring. Getting a lot of hyper-specific information at this point feels unlikely, to put it in mild terms.

