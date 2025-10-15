House of the Dragon season 3: Is filming done?

At this point, we know that we will be waiting until the middle of 2026 to see House of the Dragon season 3 arrive on HBO. However, there is still good news worth reporting at present!

According to a report from Collider citing multiple crew members, filming is wrapping on the latest chapter of episodes — one that could prove to be every bit as epic as we could possibly hope for. We know already that it is beginning with the epic Battle of the Gullet, and we tend to think there is some time that will be spent with the aftermath. There are so many reasons to believe that this could be the most sprawling chapter of the story yet as the sides start to dig deeper and deeper … and we do start to face the reality that we are going to have an absolutely cruel and violent end to this story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So with filming done, the crew can start to move into other things — especially a few that are rather time-consuming. Given all the dragons that are present with a show like this, we will be seeing a rather long post-production window for all the visual effects. That’s one of the reasons why we are not expecting it until at least next summer.

In the meantime, the biggest thing we can say is to enjoy A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the new Game of Thrones prequel that is slated to premiere in January. It is set after House of the Dragon, but it will allow us a chance to see a different sort of flavor of Westeros. We anticipate it to be a little bit smaller when it comes to its focus, at least in the early going.

Related – See some more news right now regarding House of the Dragon season 3

What are you most eager to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







