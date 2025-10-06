House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: October 2025 update

We are almost one week into October 2025 — with that in mind, is there news on the horizon for House of the Dragon season 3?

As per usual, there are a number of important things going on within the greater Game of Thrones universe … but let’s begin by noting that earlier today, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was confirmed to be premiering in January. That has been speculated to be the case for a while, and that does give HBO an opportunity to be patient when it comes to their other prequel — one that has been filming for a good chunk of the year. In terms of its size, scope, and budget, it is certainly the larger of the two.

Because Seven Kingdoms is on the way soon, though, it lessens the odds of any major House of the Dragon news in the near future. All indications right now suggest that a summer 2026 release is most likely for season 3, and we will hold to that until we hear anything otherwise. There is a chance that more specifics may come out once Seven Kingdoms wraps and if not then, maybe in March or April. No matter how you slice it there is almost certainly no chance that we are going to be hearing more in October.

What will the next chapter of the show look like?

If you have not heard already, a huge chunk of the narrative is going to revolve around a major battle in the early going — one that could impact a number of characters and lead to more lost lives. This is one that originally, we thought we were going to see at the end of season 2.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

