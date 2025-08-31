House of the Dragon season 3: A big Olivia Cooke tease

Filming for House of the Dragon season 3 kicked off earlier this week and at this point, you have to imagine they are far in. So with this, why not hear from someone very much involved.

Regardless of whether you are Team Green or Team Black, is it easy to collectively agree that Alicent Hightower is one of the most fascinating characters? Olivia Cooke has done a fantastic job and as we prepare for the Battle of the Gullet and season 3, everything is about to get a whole lot crazier.

Speaking on all of this further in a new interview with Collider, here is some of what the actress had to say:

“Well, I think I can say for the show that it is, you know, it starts off with a bang. The first two eps were essentially supposed to be our finale last year. So you can just imagine coming into that sort of energy. It’s bigger and more ferocious than ever before, I think is what I can say.”

The idea that the premiere was meant to be the finale is something that has been talked about before and had that happened, we do think it would have radically altered a lot of opinions about the controversial ending. After all, we recognize that there was so much hype around the battle and we hope that this is something that does bring some viewers back given all of the controversy.

Hopefully, we are at least going to get a few more teases on season 3 before the end of the year — though there is no reason to rush everything along if you are HBO.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

