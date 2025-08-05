House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: August update

Is there a chance we will hear more about House of the Dragon season 3 between now and the end of August? Of course, there is a lot to consider!

First and foremost, let’s stop here by stating that the Game of Thrones prequel has been in production for a little while, meaning that in theory, we are getting some more information about what is ahead. New castings have been announced but beyond just that, we know that there are some battles coming. In particular, think about the Battle of the Gullet, one that is going to be featuring potentially some major deaths.

Now if there is some bad news that we do unfortunately have to report on now, it is simply this: While we could see some announcements on the show moving forward, we don’t think a premiere date is imminent. Heck, we would be shocked if there is a lot of information that comes out in general between now and the end of the year. HBO already has another prequel in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms coming up that has already been filmed, and we are 100% confident it is coming first — though technically, we are shocked that there is no more information out there about it. When is that going to change?

For the time being, our current projection for the new season is that we will see it either in the summer or fall of next year. In the end, though, remember that HBO is going to make the final decision here and that matters more than whatever it is the producers want when it comes to a premiere date.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

