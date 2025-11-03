NCIS season 23 episode 4 sneak peek: What does Kasie want?

Tuesday night is set to bring NCIS season 23 episode 4 to CBS and with that, are we about to see something new with Kasie Hines?

Well, if you think back to the start of the season, one of the things that we were hearing with some regularity is that the agents were going to be tested and beyond that, make some big decisions with their lives. We’ve seen some of that already with Knight and the Elite team, but is Kasie also contemplating some sort of move of her own?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview from the next episode that features the character wondering if there is more that she could do if she was out in the field more. She confides in Knight about the idea, which makes a ton of sense given their friendship. Now, what we just have to hope for here is that we’re going to be seeing some different stories for her beyond just being in the lab. We’re sure that from a creative perspective, the writers would love nothing more than to give Diona Reasonover more opportunities to shine; why not embrace that?

As for how a lot of this could manifest over the rest of the season, let’s just say we may need a wait-and-see approach with that. If there is one thing that we are well-aware of at this point, it is that the writers are never ones to rush anything along. This is a long season and a number of the long-term plots are often done in a spread-out fashion over the procedural stuff that is included there at the same exact time.

What are you most eager to see heading into NCIS season 23 episode 4 when it arrives?

Have any bold predictions? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some more insight.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

