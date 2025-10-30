NCIS season 23 episode 4 promo: A story of revenge?

Next week on CBS NCIS season 23 episode 4 is going to arrive — what more can we say about it now?

Well, we have already gotten an indication that “Gone Girls” is going to be one of those episodes that is really case-focused, and it seems a capture is going to be a big part of the narrative. What that being said, who is responsible for the capture and beyond that, why? It you look at the promo for the next episode over here, all early indications are that revenge may be front and center — but don’t you think that this will lead to a twisted case? We at least hope so.

You can watch the full promo for this particular episode here and on the surface, it is our general feeling that it serves as a great reminder of everything that this show wants to be. Sure, we are well-aware of the fact that it is looking to be character-focused these days, and we have seen a lot of that courtesy of some stories already that highlight the likes of Torres, Knight, and Parker. Still, it wants to tell some procedural stories as much as any show out there.

So moving forward, do we think that a lot of the Torres / Knight stuff is going to be resolved? Personally, we hope so and largely due to the fact that we’ve already seen enough romances between agents on the show over the years. Heck, we had one already with Torres courtesy of Ellie Bishop! The more enticing opportunity long-term to us is seeing Knight with Palmer, even if they have clearly hit some bumps in the road along the way. We are pretty darn aware of the fact that NCIS is not one of those shows that really emphasizes the personal happiness of its characters at all times, but we can hope.

