NCIS season 23 episode 4 spoilers: A look at ‘Gone Girls’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, are you ready to get more into NCIS season 23 episode 4? We have plenty more to share!

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and state that “Gone Girls” is going to be one of those installments that feels pretty case-based. The network has not given much away on any personal stories, though we know that cast member Rocky Carroll is stepping back into the director’s chair for it. The title in “Gone Girls” harkens of course back to the movie Gone Girl, but the length of that thematic connection still remains to be seen.

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS season 23 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

“Gone Girls” – The team investigates a U.S. marine who is believed to have kidnapped the wife of one of the most powerful men at the Department of Justice, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Rocky Carroll directs the episode.

Of course, it is our general feeling that this one will continue the major theme that we’ve seen for most of this season, which is a lot of the main characters facing some huge challenges in their personal and professional lives. Even if this show does tend to bring similar things from one season to the next, you still have to do whatever you can to make them stand out. That is imperative in the event that you want to keep this going long-term.

