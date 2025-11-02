Gen V season 3 renewal: A November 2025 update

We are a short period of time removed from the Gen V season 2 finale — so by virtue of that, is news on the way regarding season 3?

Well, the first thing that we absolutely should point out here is that the Prime Video series is in a little bit of a unique situation for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that its future may not be solely dependent on what is going on with its viewership (though that still matters). We do need to still see what happens with the fifth and final season of The Boys, given some characters will be a part of it and beyond that, what happens to God U will be directly impacted by whether or not Homelander makes it through the flagship show.

Ultimately, there is a chance that Amazon reveals more news on the spin-off this month. However, don’t be shocked if at the same time, they leave us waiting for several months. After all, renewing it at this point would be a pseudo-spoiler that some major characters survive The Boys and there is more story to tell, so the producers / the streaming service may not want to do that.

As for what we want to see coming up…

If the show does decide to continue to feature Godolkin, it would be nice to see a good person in Polarity leading the charge at this point. Meanwhile, actually allow some of the heroes to pursue their dreams! It is hilarious how when you think about Gen V season 2, there were a mere matter of minutes we actually saw some of the characters in class. We get that a lot of them had more important things to do much of the time, but still.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

