Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, November 1, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We do come into this article with the knowledge that there was a repeat last week — so where are we going from here?

Well, let’s just go ahead and present a measure of good news right now that you will see something more in a matter of hours. In particular, we are going to be seeing a show hosted by Miles Teller and with musical guest Brandi Carlile. Both of them have some measure of experience with Studio 8H already, but how will that carry over into what we actually see here? That is what remains somewhat of a mystery for now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

If there is one thing that we are really hoping for entering this episode, it is really not that complicated: An opportunity to be surprised. Maybe that means a new idea for a sketch that goes viral, something that we have not seen that much of as of late. Or, maybe that means some new cast members coming to the forefront. We do think that the exits of Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim are still looming fairly large for the show and at some point, we will need to see some other breakouts.

So what is the schedule going to look like for SNL as we move forward? Well, what we can say right now is that you are going to see a show hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser on November 8. Meanwhile, Glen Powell is going to follow her up on the 15th. There is a chance to do some really special stuff over the net few weeks, and there is a chance that these end up being the only shows this month.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What do you most want to see moving into the next Saturday Night Live episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







