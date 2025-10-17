Saturday Night Live: Glen Powell, Nikki Glaser to return

Today the folks over at Saturday Night Live officially confirmed their hosting lineup for November — and there are reasons for excitement!

Where do we start? Well, after this weekend’s new episode focused on Sabrina Carpenter, we will see the first hiatus for the sketch show this season — and luckily, it won’t be a long one. The plan is for it to return on November 1, and it is with host Miles Teller as well as Brandi Carlile. Both of them have been a part of the series before, but it’s been a little while.

Moving beyond this is where we tend to think some things could change in the Saturday Night Live world. After all, the November 8 episode is going to feature Nikki Glaser making her first appearance as a host, and this one should be hilarious given her longstanding comedy act. The past couple of years have been especially notable for the comedian, who broke out big-time thanks to her performance at the Tom Brady roast. She then parlayed that into a gig hosting the Golden Globes, which she is going to continue doing. sombr will be the musical guest for this episode.

Finally, the last SNL episode before Thanksgiving is going to be coming on November 15, and it will be featuring Chad Powers Glen Powell as the host with Olivia Dean as the musical guest. This is going to be a great opportunity to see some seasonal sketches and above all else, hopefully some more great humor. While we thought the show took a little bit of time to get going in the premiere, this past episode featuring Amy Poehler turned out to be a great time.

