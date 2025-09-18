Saturday Night Live season 51: Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler among first hosts

For those who are currently unaware, the premiere of Saturday Night Live is coming to NBC on October 4. Want to learn more about the hosts?

Well, let’s just start with an important reminder that there has been a lot of change entering the season, with multiple cast members departing and others joining the show for the first time. It makes some sense that by virtue of that, Lorne Michaels would want some hosts who are familiar with the program to establish continuity.

Now, why not go ahead and dive into the announcements?

October 4 – Bad Bunny is returning as a host for the show, with Doja Cat serving as the musical guest. Bad Bunny also made an appearance during the 50th anniversary special, a sign that he is already a favorite of the folks at Studio 8H.

October 11 – Amy Poehler is coming back to host! She is one of the alumni who we have wanted to see more of for a while, and we tend to think that this show is going to be incredibly fun. Role Model is set to debut as a musical guest.

October 18 – Sabrina Carpenter is pulling double duty here as host and musical guest. Given her role on the 50th and the sketch cameos she’s already made, it is funny to think that she has never technically hosted before — but she has a lot of experience in both acting and singing and she’ll be a home run.

Odds are, following this point there will be either one more show (a Halloween episode?) or a break. We imagine another run of 2-3 episodes is going to be coming in November.

