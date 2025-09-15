Saturday Night Live season 51: Lorne Michaels on changes

It is abundantly clear at this point that Saturday Night Live season 51 is going to be facing some major changes — how far will they go?

Well, for those who are not currently aware, one of the biggest things that is going to be different entering the season is that there are several new cast members, who are coming on board after exits of many multiple performers. We knew that there would be change after the landmark 50th season, but the one thing that bums us out is the timing. Why couldn’t this be decided on back in May so that a few people had a proper send-off?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while at the Emmys last night, Michaels did not speak about the timing of the changes. However, he spoke about the changes themselves by saying it is a natural part of the process:

“The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations and it’s how it revives itself … It’s always hard when people leave, but there’s a time for that and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok.”

Michaels said that he is excited about the people who are coming on board, but how much will we see them right away? While there are some people like Pete Davidson who stand out right away, the bulk of new featured players are relegated to the background for at least the first several weeks of the season. If they are lucky, there are some instances where they start to pop a little more heading into the winter or the spring.

