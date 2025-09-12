Ego Nwodim leaving Saturday Night Live before season 51; why?

Out of all the various headlines about recent Saturday Night Live departures, this one may be the most shocking. After all, it appears as though Ego Nwodim is leaving the cast, even after the full roster for season 51 was confirmed.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, the longtime cast member confirmed the news by sharing the following:

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight … But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always. Now invite me to your weddings please!!!”

Seeing Nwodim leave on her own accord is still something that is frankly stunning and could take some time for us to wrap our head around. She was, after all, one of the best performers on the series over the past couple of years, and even had found a couple of breakout characters including Miss Eggy and Lisa from Temecula. However, she, like many other Saturday Night Live performers, may have found the idea of doing more things on her own alluring.

So will there be someone else brought on board as a replacement? That remains to be seen, mostly because there is not a lot of time between now and the premiere next month. We would not be surprised if someone else was brought in but if not, some of Ego’s screen time will likely be dispersed between a number of other players, new and established.

