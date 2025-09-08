Saturday Night Live season 51: Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson returning

After weeks of headlines and debates, it does appear as though we know the full cast for Saturday Night Live season 51. So what is the new season looking like?

Well, let’s begin with this: According to The Hollywood Reporter, many longtime favorites to the sketch series are going to be back. While it is true that Heidi Gardner is leaving, you are going to get more of record-setter Kenan Thompson alongside Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day, and Michael Che. It was confirmed over the weekend that Colin Jost will also be back, meaning that Weekend Update is going to continue to have stability.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of further TV reactions and reviews!

As for the rest of the cast, you will see Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, and Jane Wickline all returning. As previously reported, Ben Marshall of Please Don’t Destroy is joining the cast (though it appears as though the group’s digital shorts are over). Meanwhile, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska are all coming on board.

As of this writing, there has yet to be a host confirmed for the premiere next month, but we are sure that this will change over the next couple of weeks. We still feel like the series would be well-suited to find someone who either generated a ton of headlines over the summer or has familiarity with the show already. Season 51 is in so many different ways a new era and because of that, there is a lot of value in getting someone who brings with them a measure of stability. This is why we wouldn’t mind getting someone like Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, or one of the cast members of Only Murders in the Building. Sabrina Carpenter also feels possible.

What do you want to see over the course of Saturday Night Live season 51?

Do you have any dream hosts in mind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







