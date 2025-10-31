Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 5 spoilers: Blue’s big problem

Next week on ABC, you will be seeing Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 5 — what all is there to look forward to at this point?

Well, the first thing that we do have to inevitably brace for at this point is the reality that we will be without Meredith Grey on the show for a little while. Ellen Pompeo’s character is being sent back to Boston but by all accounts, it does feel like she is going to be back in Seattle at some point. The producers have already indicated that 100% they will work to have as much of the character as possible.

Now as for what you are going to be seeing in the upcoming episode, one bit of evidence suggests that Blue in particular could be crossing ethical boundaries. Is he going to get in trouble for making a house call in a surprising way? Well, for now, we’d say that this is at least something that you need to wonder about.

If you look below, you can see the full Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

Jo navigates a challenging case with a pregnant mother; Blue and Jules care for a diabetic patient; Simone treats a patient with a surprising revelation.

As for the Simone story, it appears as though this patient is connected to her mother in some way. Given that Grey’s Anatomy years ago really worked to soft-reboot itself with these particular characters, we can’t be that shocked that they are leaning heavily into them now. After all, their backstories could lay a little bit of groundwork for whatever some of the long-term plans here are going to be.

