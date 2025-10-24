Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4: Jesse Williams returns

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a golden opportunity to dive right into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4. What can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that Meredith Grey is going to be front and center for this upcoming installment again … but so will another familiar face for the sake of nostalgia in Jackson! There is something rather exciting about that but at the same time, we do worry about what he is going to be telling Ellen Pompeo’s character. He is apparently upset about the amount of time she’s been spending on the West Coast, feeling as though she is not really fulfilling a lot of her actual tasks. The promo highlights this, and it does also feel more and more than Jackson is getting closer to becoming his mother.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

The interns juggle a bizarre trauma, while a complex breast reconstruction forces Meredith into a tense partnership.

Of course, we do tend to think that there is going to be a lot of drama with the case, but there is also a big, personal milestone ahead for Link — he is going to be discharged! After episodes fighting for his life, he may have a chance to kickstart his next chapter. We do still think there’s a good chance that he is going to be back doing his job before long but even with that in mind, he may need to do a little bit in order to recover. There’s a difference between being discharged and heading back to work.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including more of what is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







