Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 3: ‘Between Two Lungs’

As we look more towards Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 3 on ABC next week, do you want more insight on what is ahead?

Well, the first thing to note here is that “Between Two Lungs” is the title for this installment and just looking at that alone gives you a sense of what is to come. This appears as though it will be one of those stories where the medical drama does take center stage, which makes sense given where we are in the story at this point.

If you look below, you can see the full Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

A high-risk lung transplant pushes the surgical team to their limits. Meanwhile, Bailey juggles a trauma patient whose treatment hangs in the balance.

Are there probably going to be some character plots wedged in the middle of all this? Well, let’s just say there is a good chance of that, though at the same time the pace can slow down a little bit. The premiere was always going to be fiercely chaotic for a number of reasons, and for episode 2, you really have to deal with the aftermath of all of this extreme stuff. Now, everything can shift and change a little bit and we are more than a little bit excited for what is ahead.

We know that we are still super-early on in the season and by virtue of that, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there are a lot of new directions to take things. By the time we get closer to the finale, it would be great if there are a number of things that we do not expect in the slightest.

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 3 on ABC?

