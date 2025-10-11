Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Will more alumni return?

Given that Grey’s Anatomy is a show that has been on the air for more than two decades, it makes sense it would have a deep bench.

By virtue of that, doesn’t it only feel right that we have a chance to see some former cast members here and there? This is a show that has long embraced nostalgia and at this point we do not think they have any real reason to deviate from that.

Luckily, the good news is that at some point this season, there will be at least one former cast member who stops by. This was confirmed by showrunner Meg Marinis to Deadline, who also said the following about how much we are going to be seeing Meredith:

Meredith is not in every episode. We have her a lot in the beginning of the season, the character will be in Seattle for the beginning of the season. But we will still pick up her research, that won’t go away, because that is a very important piece of her character in her life right now. So that will still come into play.

Ellen Pompeo has said that she wants to continue being a part of the show for however long it is on the air, so that is something you don’t have to worry about. Instead, we just have to hope that some other great people will join her here and there. Marinis did also confirm that we are also going to have a chance to see more of Scott Speedman as Nick, even though he is going to be rather busy thanks to another show he is poised to appear on over at ABC.

