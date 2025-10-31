IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 2: A plan for Pennywise

Without question we imagined that IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 2 was going to contain its fair share of reveals. However, in no way did we ever expect something as big as what the military is seemingly planning.

Given that people in power have long found a way to try and control everything around them, we suppose that we really cannot overstate why they would go after Pennywise. However, the plan that Shaw and company are working with here seems absolutely bonkers. For starters, they believe now that Hanlon’s apparent lack of fear means that he is perfect for drawing out the weapon otherwise known as Pennywise. Also, it feels like they are going to use Hallorann in order use his unique “Shine” abilities to keep them safe.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other IT: WELCOME TO DERRY reactions and reviews!

Bringing Hallorann into the story itself is a nice flourish, mostly due to the fact that this is someone who is really iconic thanks to The Shining and Stephen King lore in general. It shows a real fondness for the source material but also an attempt to do something more here. Derry could have easily chosen to rehash the movies but instead, the producers are going in a totally new direction.

Another great example of this? Taking out Phil, Teddy, and Susie at the end of the first episode. We spent much of the wait for episode 2 thinking that there was a way in which they were going to walk back the Red Wedding esque disaster in the movie theater; however, that did not happen. This is a show that seems dead-set on creating real danger for the characters and subverting expectations. If they can continue that, this really could be a seminal series worth watching for a rather long time.

Related – Be sure to learn more about the next IT: Welcome to Derry episode

What did you think about the events of IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







