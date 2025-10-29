Mayfair Witches season 3 spoilers: Breaking Bad alum signs on

While you enjoy Talamasca: The Secret Order on AMC, why not share a little bit more news regarding Mayfair Witches season 3?

One of the things that is already rather funny about this Anne Rice property at this point is that there is so much synergy between it and Breaking Bad. After all, they air on the same network! Also, they share some of the same executive producers here in Mark Johnson and Thomas Schnauz. Now, why not add a performer from that show to the mix?

According to a new report right now on Deadline, Betsy Brandt is going to be coming on board the next chapter of the Alexandra Daddario series. What we know about her part right now is rather simple: She is playing the part of Katherine. That’s it. Here is how the site describes the upcoming season:

Set in Salem, Massachusetts, the third season will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new ‘spellbound’ families and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore.

The new season is being filmed in Vancouver, which is yet another change for a show that has evolved on a number of different instances already. Our feeling is that the next chapter of Mayfair Witches is going to be premiering either in late 2026 or early 2027. In the interim, just remember for a moment that you’ve got Interview with the Vampire on the way at some point next year. Filming started off some time ago for that, and we are very-much eager to see what happens when it comes to an adaptation of The Vampire Lestat.

In general, we just hope that the new season really leans more into the witchcraft part of things — and by virtue of that, a little bit less of the Lasher of it all.

