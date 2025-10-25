Mayfair Witches season 3 premiere date: October 2025 update

Is there a chance that we will hear more about a Mayfair Witches season 3 between now and the end of October? There are reasons to wonder about it at this point, especially with the arrival of the Talamasca series coming tomorrow night on AMC.

Unfortunately, let’s just say that we are still some ways out on seeing the Alexandra Daddario series back on the air … but there is still some news worth reporting.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on MAYFAIR WITCHES!

So where should we start here? Well, it is worth noting first and foremost that the series has been renewed, and an AMC veteran is stepping in as co-showrunner in Thomas Schnauz. Given his previous work in the Breaking Bad universe, we feel confident in the direction of the story. Personally, we hope that it is more centered on Rowan and her powers this time around — and maybe allow her to have a little bit of fun all the while?

Unfortunately, the bad news is that we are probably going to be waiting a good while to get any sort of specific updates on the future. Mayfair Witches is more than likely not coming back until late 2026 at the earliest, so the producers / AMC have no reason to rush news. In the interim, let’s just say that we have a ton to anticipate here! Not only is there the Talamasca show right around the corner, but Interview with the Vampire will also be back for season 3 next year. We have heard a lot about that already, beginning with the fact that Sam Reid is going to have a huge spotlight as Lestat, who is now on an epic rock-star tour. There is so much more to be excited for, and we just hope that you are ready!

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion when it comes to Mayfair Witches right now

What are you most hoping to see entering Mayfair Witches season 3 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







