Mayfair Witches renewed for season 3 at AMC; new co-showrunner

For those who were curious about the long-term future of Mayfair Witches over at AMC, let’s just say the picture is a bit clearer.

Today, the network officially confirmed that the Alexandra Daddario series is going to be coming back for a season 3, albeit with some particularly big changes. Thomas Schnauz, who you most likely know from his work on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has joined the series as co-showrunner alongside series co-creator Esta Spalding. He has also inked a new two-year deal with AMC Studios.

In a statement per Deadline, here is what Spalding had to say about the series coming back — while also giving a tease of what is to come:

“I am thrilled to welcome Tom Schnauz to our team for the third season of Mayfair Witches … A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet.”

Meanwhile, Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, went ahead and added the following:

“The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe … Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we’re elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise.”

It remains to be seen when exactly season 3 for the series is going to premiere, but our feeling is that late 2026 is the best-case scenario. After all, we tend to think that Interview with the Vampire will be priority for the first half of the year. After that, they then have Mayfair Witches.

