Dancing with the Stars 34: Elaine Hendrix injured, will keep dancing

One of the things that we’ve known about Elaine Hendrix on Dancing with the Stars season 34 is that somehow, she always perseveres. She has talked about her past injuries on the show and this week, an injury to her ribs caused her to miss out on being a part of the live show.

As it has been explained now, the Parent Trap actress was first hurt for Wicked week, only for it to flare up and get worse during rehearsals for tonight’s show. Luckily, a rehearsal performance was taped so that the judges had something that they could score — and that is precisely what they did. This is something that we have seen in other seasons where someone was too injured to perform, but also still deemed capable of returning to some capacity. It sounds like after a couple of days of rest, she should be able to get back out there!

One of the things that is so exciting about DWTS at this point is that we actually do have older representation still among the cast, with both Elaine and Andy Richter over the age of 50. Both have also improved every week and while neither one of them may be a frontrunner, it remains our hope that they are at least provided an inspirational angle. Also, Elaine is on a slightly higher tier of dancing performance-wise than Andy, who is endearing but clearly the worst performer left.

In the end, let’s just hope that Elaine comes back in a big way for the next show, and is able to deliver in a totally awesome way on live TV. We are certainly sending all the best out to her when it comes to healing thoughts.

