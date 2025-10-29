Dancing with the Stars 34: Jen Affleck eliminated

We knew that entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 34 episode, there were some big-time question marks regarding the results. Could Andy Richter actually stick around this season, despite being easily the worst dancer this season?

Well, as it turns out, the answer was yes — and we also lost our first Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star in the process as Jen Affleck was sent out the door.

This week was not exactly the best for Jen, even though her and her partner Jan Ravnik were still overall better than Andy. This was still a rather tricky result, as well, given that Elaine Hendrix was not able to perform live.

Are we upset in the end to see Andy stay? Hardly, as he does represent the positive spirit that comes with dancing and he has a great sense of humor about the whole thing — plus a huge following. It has also felt rather clear for us for a while now that we would likely see one of the two Mormon Wives eliminated before the finale, and that Whitney Leavitt is the stronger of the two.

In come out of the Halloween episode in general, it felt like the strongest performers were Whitney alongside Robert Irwin and Alix Earle — but that does not necessarily mean that these are going to be the people there at the very end. Danielle Fishel is a great underdog to root for, Elaine has a huge following, and while we don’t think Andy is going to win this season, he could still make a little bit of noise in the weeks ahead.

What did you think about the big Dancing with the Stars elimination tonight?

Do you feel as though the right person went home, and who are you rooting for at this point? Be sure to share right no in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

