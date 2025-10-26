Dancing with the Stars 34: Dylan Efron breaks nose, will still dance

In just a couple of days Dancing with the Stars 34 is going to arrive with its Halloween episode, but let’s just say not everyone is at perfect health. In general, this is a time in which a lot of stars and pros alike are probably nursing some various wounds, with some of them worse than others.

In particular, though, this is where we are talking here about Dylan Efron. The former winner of The Traitors has now revealed that he has a broken nose but even with that, he is still going to be taking part in the competition.

In a new post on Instagram, here is what Efron had to say:

Broke my nose, but don’t need it to dance … I’m seriously all good- but I’ll never forget the way Dani, Pasha and Danielle WOULDN’T leave me side when it happened, warms my heart to have friends like them.

Ultimately, we tend to think that these friendships are one of the reasons why being on Dancing with the Stars is such a unique experience. You spend so much time with the pros and the other contestants that you become somewhat of a family. Remember in particular here that Daniela and Pasha are married, so they tend to form even tighter units with some of their partnerships.

At present, we would consider both Dylan and Danielle Fishel as darkhorse contenders to lead the season. Neither one of them has the dance experience of some of the favorites, but they have each learned a lot in a short period of time and by virtue of that, we do think that they will keep getting better.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

