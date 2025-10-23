Dancing with the Stars 34 episode 7: Halloween Week spoilers

On Tuesday the latest Dancing with the Stars season 34 episode is going to air — are you ready for Halloween Night?

For us personally, this is one of the best installments of the entire season, one that tends to routinely offer fun choreography and great costumes to go along with it. We do tend to think that there will be one or two routines in particular that go viral, as we have seen that here time and time again.

If you look below, you can get more insight on some Dancing with the Stars routines, at least via the dance styles and song choices:

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Tango to “bury a friend” by Billie Eilish.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform an Argentine Tango to “Sweet Dreams Are Made of This” by The Hampton String Quartet.

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Jazz to “Brain Stew” by Green Day.

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love (DARK)” by Tommee Profitt and Brooke.

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to “Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67: I. Allegro con brio” by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform an Argentine Tango to “Bad to the Bone” by 2WEI and Bri Bryant.

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Contemporary to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift.

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Contemporary to “Elastic Heart” by Sia.

Of this group, the biggest thing that we’ll say is that Daniella has a great history of choreographing great Halloween routines, so we are watching for Dylan. Meanwhile, this is Ezra and Jan’s first opportunities as a pro to do something for this time of year, so we do tend to think that they are going to really try to make a big splash.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

