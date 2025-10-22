Dancing with the Stars 34: Scott Hoying eliminated

We had a feeling that tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 34 elimination could produce some sort of potential surprise. After all, Andy Richter is really the only so-so dancer left, and who actually wants to see him leave the show at this point?

Ultimately, we do really feel like Andy did deliver his best overall dance tonight and while he was at the bottom of the leaderboard, it really was not by much. This led to the unfortunate demise of Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold, who stumbled with their routine and were barely ahead of Andy.

Is this a shocking exit? Not entirely, mostly due to the fact that the Pentatonix singer was never at the top tier of the contenders. Also, you can argue that he was one of the less-famous people in the cast by name recognition alone — even if his group is popular all over the world. We put him in the group of people likely to be sent home in the midway of the competition alongside Jen Affleck, Elaine Hendrix, and Danielle Fishel. Andy’s obviously in here at some point, as well.

In terms of pure dance ability, it feels like Robert Irwin, Whitney Leavitt, and Jordan Chiles are in the upper echelon of performers this season. You can also throw Alix Earle in there as somewhat of a darkhorse, and we don’t want to completely rule out Dylan Efron despite having a somewhat weaker dance. Robert does feel like the unanimous favorite when you throw in there fanbase, but we still want this to be a reasonably unexpected and entertaining journey every step of the way.

What did you think about Scott Hoying being eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

