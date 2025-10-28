The Bachelorette premiere date revealed for Taylor Frankie Paul

We’ve known for a while that The Bachelorette would be returning net year with a new lead in Taylor Frankie Paul from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. With that being said, the finer details are a bit different than first anticipated.

So what can we say at present? It begins with the fact that new episodes are coming on a new night in Sundays starting on March 22. It will be airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we do wonder if the idea here is to try and give ABC a massive timeslot win following the end of the NFL and awards season.

If you have not heard that much more about The Bachelorette this season, here is what ABC had to say in a synopsis:

Taylor Frankie Paul is stepping into the spotlight as leading lady for the 22nd season of “The Bachelorette.” After igniting “MomTok” and going viral for pulling back the curtain on Salt Lake’s soft-swinging scene in Hulu’s Emmy® Award-nominated series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” the 31-year-old Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation.

We do tend to think that there will be some differences between this season and some others in the franchise; one thing that feels obvious is that whoever takes part in the show has to be at least reasonably accustomed to a certain level of fame. After all, we do not think that Paul is going to be leaving the spotlight after the show, and this is one of the many questions that will likely be asked along the way here.

