The Golden Bachelor finale preview: Who will Mel Owens pick?

Over the next two weeks on ABC, we anticipate getting to see the finale event for The Golden Bachelor play out with Mel Owens.

What is going to happen? Well, here is the thing. We know right now that Cindy and Peg are the remaining two women left, and they will be in Antigua where Mel tries to make his final decision. If you head over to the link here, you can see the extended preview, one that does contain a lot of romantic moments and conversations with the women and the lead.

Do we get a clear sense in here of where he is leaning? Not really, and we could see it go either way. What we are admittedly more curious about is what happens after The Golden Bachelor, largely because of all the controversy and comments that he made on a podcast. He’s said that he really wants to prove that he believes in the process and that he is there for the right reasons, so we’ll have to see just where the rest of this goes.

Now, one of the things that is worth noting here is that once this season ends, we will likely be waiting a while to see where things go with The Bachelorette. We anticipate that season, which stars Taylor Frankie Paul, at some point in either January or February. Is there going to be controversy here? We tend to think so, but this is what you have to imagine given what we’ve seen from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star already. It is also unusual for this franchise to go with an established reality TV star.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

