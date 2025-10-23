The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Mel Owens’ Women Tell All

Next week on ABC, you are going to be seeing The Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All air. With that, what can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, what we should say is that this is a little bit of a hybrid episode. We are going to have the annual Women Tell All special, meaning an opportunity to see these contestants air out various grievances from across the entire season. Beyond that, though, we are also going to be getting a little bit more into the finale. Or, at the very least, the very beginning of it! Mel Owens has to figure out who he is going to pick, and our expectation here is that it is going to be incredibly dramatic.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full The Golden Bachelor synopsis below:

It’s a night full of emotions as Mel reunites with 15 of this season’s remarkable women to revisit the season’s most unforgettable moments. In an evening full of surprise guests, sneak peeks and unseen moments, the women share stories of love, loss and personal growth, as well as insight into their lives now while also dishing on the drama. Plus, Mel and his final two women head to beautiful Antigua in a special sneak peek.

We do tend to think that there will be humor in this special, but it remains to be seen if it is going to make us more invested in all in Mel’s overall journey. After all, we have struggled to be fully on board with him as a lead since the controversy before the season even started.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

