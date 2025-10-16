The Golden Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Mel Owens’ hometown dates

In just six days The Golden Bachelor episode 5 is going to be here — and are you ready for hometown dates with Mel Owens at the center?

This is clearly one of the most important parts of the season, as there are only three women left here who have a shot of getting that final rose: Cindy, Peg, and Debbie. We can’t say that we’re shocked with the final three, though we do wish this show had a final four for hometowns so that we had a chance to learn more about some of these families. This is a totally different process than it is for standard Bachelors and Bachelorettes, as at this point, you are going off to meet children much of the time. These are people who simply want their parents to be happy at a specific point in their lives … but they are also well-aware of reality TV and its trappings. There is a ton of potential here for drama.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV reviews!

Want to get a better sense of what is to come? Then be sure to check out the full The Golden Bachelor episode 5 synopsis right now:

It’s hometowns’ week, and Mel sets off on a cross-country journey to visit his final three women in Las Vegas, Denver and Austin, Texas. With a potential engagement looming, emotions run high as each encounter brings meaningful conversations, heartfelt moments and tough questions from loved ones. Throughout each visit, Mel’s feelings deepen but so do the questions about where his heart truly lies.

While we do remain somewhat cynical and skeptical about what we have seen so far this season, one thing does remain the same: We do want to see some sort of happy romance at the end — one that lasts for a considerable amount of time.

What do you most want to see entering The Golden Bachelor episode 5 at this point?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







