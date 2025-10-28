The Rookie season 8 premiere date revealed at ABC

We have been waiting a long time to get an official The Rookie season 8 premiere date over at ABC — thankfully, today the wait is over!

As a part of a massive press release today, the network confirmed that on Tuesday, January 6, you are going to have a chance to see the Nathan Fillion police drama back. The show is going to be a part of a lineup that also includes Will Trent (premiering the same day) and High Potential, which will be returning from a hiatus at that particular time.

As for what you can expect once season 8 premieres, a lot is going to be based around a trip overseas! If you missed the news, a number of cast and crew members filmed earlier this year in Prague, and that will at least temporarily give the story a new feel before centering back on Los Angeles. On a relationship level, we sure hope that the end of last season sets the stage for great stuff with Bradford and Chen. After all, we have reached a point in the series now where we start to ask some serious questions on the future. By virtue of that, there are a number of different touchpoints that we want the writers to hit.

In the midst of what is going on with The Rookie, we are pretty eager to learn more about another spin-off that has been in development for a little while now. This is one that is different from Feds, and would be set in a different city but feel rather similar to the original show.

Rest assured, there are going to be a ton of season 8 episodes spread throughout the winter and spring — we can’t wait to dive more into them!

