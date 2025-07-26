The Rookie season 8 spoilers: Nathan Fillion on Prague story

We are unfortunately aware that we will be waiting until the new year to see The Rookie season 8 arrive on ABC, but isn’t there a lot still to discuss? We tend to think so!

After all, this is where we will remind you that the cast and crew were recently in another part of the world shooting the start of the season — to be more specific, they were in Prague. As for what brought them there, let’s just say that this is something that the producers are seemingly happy to keep under wraps for a little while; nonetheless, it appears that they had a great time.

Speaking about what you are going to see in the early going while at San Diego Comic-Con (per TV Insider), here is some of what Nathan Fillion had to say:

“You want a [new] season, you want something exciting. You want to start with a bang. Exciting set pieces…something explodes! Or, go to another country.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Alexi Hawley talked about the move with a little bit of humor front and center:

“When I first said, hey, I want to go to Prague for Season 8, I got some looks, because that’s not a normal television thing to do,” explained the showrunner.

Of course, we do imagine that this story will propel everything moving forward in some really exciting ways — and seeing how all of this unfolds is 100% going to be a big part of the fun! We’re sure that the season as a whole will bring a little bit of everything, whether it be action-packed stories or familiar faces. We would expect nothing more from the end product at this point.

