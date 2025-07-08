The Rookie season 8 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Rookie season 8 between now and the end of July? It goes without saying that the demand is there. Getting to see it, however, is a totally different story.

For those who missed the announcement not too long, the good news here is that filming has already kicked off! Despite Nathan Fillion actively doing press for the Superman movie, we tend to think that he’s still finding time to get some work in as John Nolan. The next several months will be filled with the cast and crew in active production, doing whatever they can to make the show great.

Now, here is where we get to the bad news — as awesome as it may be to know that The Rookie season 8 is currently in the works, it is not going to be premiering anytime soon. Back in May, the powers-that-be at ABC confirmed that the show will be returning at midseason, which probably means that we are going to get it back when we get to January or February. That means no premiere date news this month and probably, no further news on that subject until we get around to October / November — after the fall schedule begins. In the interim, a lot of time is going to be spent actively promoting some of those shows.

If there is anything that we could learn about through the rest of July, it is probably going to be based around major castings — though we are admittedly at the discretion of the producers when it comes to how much they want to give away. In general, the nature of this show does make it somewhat necessarily that we get a few new faces here and there.

