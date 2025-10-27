Survivor 49 episode 6 sneak peek: Is Sophi in trouble?

Wednesday night on CBS, you are going to be diving into Survivor 49 episode 6 and based on what we’re seeing so far, this one could be jam-packed.

How much so? Well, it seems like eventually we will be getting another tribe swap, but that is not the initial focus we have here. Instead, the latest sneak peeks shed some light on where Jawan’s head is at, plus a little bit of awkward comedy with Rizo front and center.

If you head over to the official YouTube for the show, you can see two previews — which we are going to break down further below.

Is Sophi in big trouble? – After Jason was voted out on this past episode, Jawan clearly believes there is a war between the original Uli and Hina tribes at this point. He believes that his five (presumably Shannon, Savannah, himself, Nate, and Rizo) are the strongest group in the game and with that, he is ready to get rid Sophi if they have to. While she is seemingly on their side, he views her as expendable. Little does he know that after bag / bottle-gate, Savannah is far more likely to want him out if she has an opportunity to do that.

Rizo’s biggest opponent – At this point, it seems to be fishing gear. Even if he has an idol and a ton of power in the game, he still is struggling with getting in the ocean wearing the flippers. This is honestly one of his most endearing moments this season, one where it is apparent there is a huge divide between his game persona and actual prowess. Also, we appreciate just how into every aspect of the game he seems to be — isn’t this what we should want from a lot of people in general?

