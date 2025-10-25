Survivor 49 episode 6 spoilers: Another evacuation coming?

As we get prepared to see Survivor 49 episode 6 on CBS next week, is there a chance yet another medical evacuation is coming? Let’s just say that for now, we understand the reason for the concern thanks in part to a new synopsis.

What is that all about? There’s no need to delay our primary talking points, so take a look at that below:

“The Devil’s Shoes” – A major shakeup hits the game when two tribes turn to three. New tribe members size each other up, but with only four players on each tribe, there is not much room to hide. Then, heat and exhaustion take a major toll on one castaway, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 29 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR 49 reviews!

Now, from reading that alone you can’t assume that someone is 100% going to be sent out of the game by the medical staff, but is it possible? We have heard it emphasized several times that this is one of the hottest new era seasons and beyond that, we recognize that there are plenty of people who have suffered more than others. Consider someone like Sophi, who has been on a losing tribe almost the entire season. Meanwhile, both Nate and MC are coming off of a grueling journey that certainly had to take a physical toll on them.

On a different note, we’re still confused about getting another tribe swap at this point, especially back to three. Is this just Probst trying to keep people on their toes? We certainly wonder that at this present moment…

Related – See our take on the most recent Survivor 49 promo

What do you most want to see heading into Survivor 49 episode 6?

Do you think another evacuation is coming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — more info is ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







