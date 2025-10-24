Survivor 49 episode 6 spoilers: Another tribe swap?

Next week on CBS we are going to be seeing Survivor 49 episode 6 — and just how bonkers is this one going to be?

Well, let’s just go ahead and note here that for the second time this season, we are going to be seeing a tribe swap. So what in the world is going to happen here? Well, for starters, we are going to be going back to three tribes, despite the fact that there are only twelve people left in the game. That means that, for some ridiculous reason, we are going to have tribes of four. Is that really great for strategy? We wonder about that already.

Now that we have said all of this, though, it is worth noting that the objective here was to likely fake out a lot of the contestants. At this point in the game, these people may have thought that the merge was right around the corner. Now, big alliances are probably going to be shaken up again.

Also, the preview for what is ahead showed that the Sage – Shannon rivalry is going to continue, which is funny given that the odds of them being on the same tribe again are probably slim to none. Yet, here we are, and we do tend to think that one of them will get out the other sooner rather than later. Shannon has played harder but at the same time, doesn’t it feel as though she is playing too hard? That is an easy thing to wonder.

Meanwhile, Rizo is going to continue to be a beacon of awkward comedy on this show. He makes it clear in confessionals that he should be feared … and then he struggles with the fishing gear.

