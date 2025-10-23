Survivor 49 episode 5: Who was voted out?

We knew entering Survivor 49 episode 5 that on the Hina tribe, there was a chance for us to see things move in a predictable direction. With that, what actually happened?

Well, let’s just say that things went exactly in the direction a lot of people expected. They lost the immunity challenge, whether it be due to the heat or not having the advantage of flint. Then, they went to Tribal Council and then Jason was voted out by almost everyone.

So why make this move? Savannah told us in her confessionals that she did not necessarily want the game to be about one tribe versus the other. However, at the same time, she, Nate, and Rizo likely recognized that the risk of keeping Jason was too high. It would bring them to a possible merge later with the original Hina and Uli tribes at equal numbers. Then, you have to bank on being able to bring Sage and Shannon back to your side and then also keeping Sophi on your side. That’s a lot of variables.

Now, Savannah did also make it clear that she wanted to get rid of Jawan, with the biggest reason being that he was erratic and also irritated her greatly at camp. We do think that he is someone who could be targeted at some point, but it is a little bit early. He clearly seems to think that he has some support now among his tribemates despite his struggles in the early game.

What can be done to make this part of the game more exciting?

It is tough since predictable boots are still a part of the game of Survivor. Jason could have done more to distance himself from his original tribe. Also, we don’t agree with taking the flint after challenges at this point since it leads to more steamrolls.

What did you think about the overall events of Survivor 49 episode 5 overall?

