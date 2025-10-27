IT: Welcome to Derry series premiere: Who died?

The IT: Welcome to Derry series premiere has now come and gone over on HBO, and there is one thing that is already quite clear: These writers are not messing around!

After all, much of the story of the first episode was really themed around how some of these characters reacted to the death of Matty, a young kid that caused his friends to be swimming in regret. That was before the early stages of Pennywise started to take over, manifesting itself in a number of different forms. All of this is, of course, before the grand and grotesque showdown that happened at the movie theater, one that may have claimed many lives separate from Lilly.

So who is actually gone at this point? Lilly and Ronnie are still around, but you could make a case that both Teddy and Phil are gone. The same could be said for Susie. Lilly is seemingly holding an arm at the end of the premiere, but who is it? There is so much uncertainty that is out there and at this point, we are working in a spot where we have to sift through this and figure it out.

After all, it is certainly possible here that some of what we saw here is a figment of a character’s imagination — or at the very least, there is some sort of trick that is being thrown out here where at least some other kids survive. We do think it would be an incredibly bold move to remove so many people from the equation almost right away, but just how far are the writers going to take all of this? That is the mystery at the moment.

