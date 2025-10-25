IT: Welcome to Derry spoilers: EP on Pennywise strategy

There are a few different things to expect entering the premiere of IT: Welcome to Derry on HBO tomorrow — so where should we start?

First and foremost, here is reminder that this show is a prequel and by virtue of that, it won’t do anything to alter what happened in either of the two recent films. Could it alter our interpretation of some of those events? That remains to be seen.

What we can at least say right now is simply this: Pennywise is going to have a presence over the course of the show, but not in a way you would initially expect. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Andy Muschietti made it clear that the iconic clown version of the character will take time in order to manifest:

We did “less is more” for half the show, but then we did “more is more.” The idea behind the delayed appearance is the build up of expectation. The audience doesn’t know that they want it, but I think it creates a very special feeling. When and where the clown is going to appear was a game that I wanted to play with the audience.

Of course, we tend to think that the horror element is going to be here no matter what form that Pennywise takes. After all, them being a shapeshifter is a huge part of what makes all the horror here so notable. You recognize fully that that the character will cause chaos, but what form will it take? Who could be killed? Given the nature of the show itself, we also tend to live with the belief that nobody is safe at almost any given moment.

