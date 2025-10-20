IT: Welcome to Derry spoilers: A journey into the deep past

For those who are not aware at the moment, IT: Welcome to Derry is going to be set in the early 1960s, far before the feature films. As Pennywise returns in 27-year cycles, this was the perfect setting to tell the story of the show. However, at the same time, the writing will not exclusively focus on this.

We know that the infamous “clown” has not just been in Derry for the past hundred-plus years; as a matter of fact, he has been around longer than anyone can imagine. This will be something that the producers look at by focusing on some of the Indigenous community, people who weren’t always emphasized in either the movies or the Stephen King source material.

Speaking via i09 about this particular focus, here is what executive producer / director Andy Muschietti had to say:

“They’re the first people that met the monster, and they play a crucial role in the fight against it … There’s a part of the story that is not even in the book that is a crucial story point in this series, which tells us about the struggle of the Indigenous people against It, and that has tremendous ripple effects on generations to come.”

There have been a number of teases already that suggest that we will actually be traveling across multiple eras with this show, and this could be great when it comes to world-building and creativity. Of course, one thing that we do have to remember is that we know where the story eventually goes with IT, so really, the focus here has to be on developing these characters and being invested in them — and how it leads to the Losers Club so many years later.

