IT: Welcome to Derry series premiere: Full episode 1 details!

In just one week at HBO, you are going to have a chance to see IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 1 finally arrive. It has been an incredibly long wait to get the prequel on the air; by virtue of that, what can we actually say about it?

Before we dive too deep into anything here, let’s just remind you that this is a show taking place a lengthy amount of time before the IT movie, which will allow characters to experience some of Pennywise’s reign of terror in their own way. Given that this character can alter their appearance, it does feel easy to understand why you may not see the clown version right away. Instead, the nature of this show is going to allow more time to get to explore a lot of different characters in unique ways — and isn’t there a lot of excitement that comes with that? Of course, this is also still a horror series … and we tend to think that will be a big part of the proceedings as well.

To get a few more details now about the IT: Welcome to Derry premiere, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

Four months after their classmate’s sudden disappearance, Teddy, Phil, Lilly, and Ronnie vow to figure out why so many kids have gone missing in Derry…and why they’ve each been experiencing strange phenomena. Meanwhile, Major Leroy Hanlon arrives at Derry Air Force Base, where he navigates a chilly reception from some of his fellow airmen.

We tend to think of this episode really as a foundation for the chaos to come — and while we may know how the story ends to some extent with Pennywise, that does not mean that we are immune from a lot of great moments along the way.

What are you most eager to see moving into the IT: Welcome to Derry series premiere?

