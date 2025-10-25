Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 25, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’ve had a nice run of new installments over the course of the past few weeks. Is the trend continuing?

Well, we would understand on paper there being some confusion here, largely due to the fact that there have been seasons before where we got three straight new episodes right off the top. However, that is not taking place this go-around. There is no installment of the series tonight and instead, we are going to be waiting to November 1 to get the sketch-show back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score other TV reactions and reviews!

Is there still a silver lining to this story today? We tend to think so, largely thanks to the fact that we know who the next three hosts of the season are.

November 1 – First and foremost, Miles Teller is going to be coming back to the show for the first time in a little bit. We have reasonable expectations that this episode will be funny, but honestly, it feels the most unpredictable of the three.

November 8 – Comedian and recent Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser is making her SNL debut here, and this episode on paper should be hilarious. This is something that she’s wanted to do for a long time and by virtue of that alone, we tend to think that she is going to be coming with all sorts of big ideas.

November 15 – Finally, Glen Powell will be most likely rounding out the month. There could be an episode on November 22 but for now, we’d be surprised. Given what he’s doing already on Chad Powers, we tend to think that he will be game for more or less anything.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What do you most want to see moving into the next Saturday Night Live episode?

Also, what have you thought about the first three shows this season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







