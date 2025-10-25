Boston Blue season 1 episode 3 spoilers: See Lena’s former partner

Next week on CBS you will have a chance to see Boston Blue season 1 episode 3 arrive — so what is everyone bringing to the table?

Well, we know that for a lot of the first two episodes of the show, the idea was to really establish how Danny Reagan made it to Boston in the first place — let alone the decision to stay there. As we move forward, we tend to think a part of the focus will be now on the Silver family, which makes sense given that so many of them are the focal point of the show. They are a reflection of the Reagans in their own way and for Donnie Wahlberg’s character, this show is a chance to be on the outside looking in for a change.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to know a little more now about what the story will hold for Boston Blue season 1 episode 3? Then check out the synopsis below:

“History” – A body found on the Boston wharf pulls Lena and Danny into a tense drug investigation alongside Lena’s former partner, Detective Brian Rodgers (Ryan Broussard), sparking personal and professional friction. Jonah and Sean chase down a missing man tied to a scavenger hunt, while Sarah and Mae navigate emotional challenges at home and in court, on BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Oct. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we hope that the series is going to last long enough for there to be a number of other cameos and guest appearances here and there from the greater Blue Bloods universe. It is nice to know that Danny and Baez are now romantically intertwined, and there will be chances to see her again.

Related – Learn more about Baez’s status on Boston Blue

What do you most want to see moving into Boston Blue season 1 episode 3 when it airs?

Also, what have you thought about the show so far? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, be sure to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







